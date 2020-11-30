Menu

Canada

Police seek witnesses in Toronto crash that left man with critical injuries

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 11:37 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive.
The scene of the crash in the area of Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive. Global News

Toronto police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a man with critical injuries in the city’s west end.

Police said that on Saturday at 10:22 p.m., officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive for reports of a collision.

In a news release, investigators said a 27-year-old man was driving a Dodge Journey at a high speed northbound on Jane Street in the curb lane near Alliance Avenue.

A second vehicle was travelling at a high speed in the passing lane, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Journey then lost control, mounted the curb, struck a light pole and continued along the sidewalk before hitting a parked vehicle and stopping at Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive, officers said. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sunnybrook hospital.

Police said while there is “insufficient evidence” that the second vehicle came into contact with the Dodge Journey, investigators would like to speak to the driver as they may have been “indirectly involved” but left the scene.

Anyone other witnesses or those with information on the incident are asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

