Canada

One man dead after fire in Vancouver apartment suite

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 6:35 am
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services at the scene of an apartment fire that left one man dead and another in in hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation Monday night.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services at the scene of an apartment fire that left one man dead and another in in hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation Monday night. Global News

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Vancouver Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to a two-storey apartment building on Kingsway and Gladstone just after 9 p.m. Monday evening.

There they found one man deceased inside the apartment suite.

Another man had to be brought out by first responders and he was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click to play video 'Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire' Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire
Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire – Oct 31, 2019
