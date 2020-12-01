One man dead after fire in Vancouver apartment suite

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Vancouver Monday evening.

Read more: Woman dies in downtown Vancouver apartment fire

Fire crews were called to a two-storey apartment building on Kingsway and Gladstone just after 9 p.m. Monday evening.

There they found one man deceased inside the apartment suite.

Another man had to be brought out by first responders and he was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

3:52 Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire Vancouver apartment engulfed in 3-alarm fire – Oct 31, 2019