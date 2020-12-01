One man dead after fire in Vancouver apartment suite

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Vancouver Monday evening.
Fire crews were called to a two-storey apartment building on Kingsway and Gladstone just after 9 p.m. Monday evening.
There they found one man deceased inside the apartment suite.
Another man had to be brought out by first responders and he was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
