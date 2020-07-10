Menu

Canada

Woman dies in Vancouver apartment blaze

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted July 10, 2020 7:42 am
A woman, perhaps in her 50s, has died after fire broke out in an 8th floor suite at 133 West Pender Street Thursday evening.
A woman, perhaps in her 50s, has died after fire broke out in an 8th floor suite at 133 West Pender Street Thursday evening. Global News

A woman is dead after fire tore through a downtown Vancouver apartment building suite Thursday evening.

Vancouver firefighters were called to the building at 133 West Pender Street at 7:05 p.m. to find heavy smoke on the 8th floor, and one suite fully involved.

Trending Stories

Fire crews managed to bring the fire under control and extinguish it before it spread to neighbouring suites.

Read more: Massive, searing-hot fire destroys south Vancouver condo building under construction

Sadly, a woman believed to be in her 50’s was removed from the suite and pronounced dead at the scene.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief of Operations Trevor Connelly tells Global News he credits the quick action of building residents to limit the fire’s initial spread by using a fire hose in the building to douse the flames.

Read more: Three dead in ‘suspicious’ fire at Prince George, B.C., hotel

The cause of the woman’s death and the origin of the fire are under investigation.

