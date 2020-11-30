Menu

Crime

Bridgenorth man charged with drug-impaired driving in Cavan-Monaghan Township: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 2:42 pm
A Bridgenorth, Ont., man faces drug-impaired and possession charges in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
The Canadian Press

A Bridgenorth, Ont., man faces drug-impaired driving and drug possession charges following an arrest in Cavan-Monaghan Township early Sunday.

The township is the jurisdiction of the Peterborough Police Service.

Police say around 5:45 a.m., an off-duty OPP officer came upon a vehicle stopped at an intersection at Rothesay Avenue and Lansdowne Street West. The driver was in the vehicle.

The off-duty officer called police, who determined the driver was under the influence of drugs and allegedly in possession of cocaine.

Scott Thompson, 49, of Bridgenorth, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 17.

