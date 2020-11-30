Menu

Peterborough woman charged with impaired driving after collision with minivan: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 2:12 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough woman was charged with impaired driving following a collision with a minivan on Sunday evening. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing impaired driving charges after a motor vehicle collision in the city early Sunday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Highland Road and Donegal Street after a car rear-ended a minivan carrying a family of four.

One of the adult victims was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Read more: Ennismore man arrested for dangerous, impaired driving after witness struck by vehicle: OPP

Police determined the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol.

Carmel Simmons, 53, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 17.

