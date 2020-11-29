Lethbridge restaurant rammed by truck in Sunday morning break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Honkers Pub and Eatery has suffered thousands of dollars in damages following an early Sunday morning break-in in Lethbridge.

Security footage provided to Global News by owner Vicky Vanden Hoek shows a small truck back into glass windows of the restaurant, causing considerable damage to the front of the building. Two occupants can be seen exiting the truck, stealing an ATM and driving away.

“People are just desperate, I guess, right now, which comes at a real tough time in our industry because we’re trying to hang on by a thread,” Vanden Hoek said.

The pub, located on 2808 5 Ave N, was empty at the time, and no one was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Security footage of a suspect in the break-in at Honker. Courtesy: Chelsea Meyering

“Sometimes we do have people [here] early in the morning to work, and late at night, and we were just so thankful that no person was here,” Vanden Hoek said. “You can always replace a window, you can always replace money.”

READ MORE: 5 people charged after $54,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police attended the scene, and said an investigation is ongoing. The restaurant has been cleaned up and boarded, and will be operational again Tuesday.

“We will be serving as we normally serve,” manager Chelsea Meyering said. “Nothing’s going to knock us down right now.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the cost of damages, but it’s hoped insurance will cover most of it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want people to know that if there is money on that GoFundMe, it will be put towards charity,” Meyering said. “It’s not something that we’re going to put in our pocket.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.