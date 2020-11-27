Suspects wanted following Peterborough business break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following a reported break-in of a business in the city’s west end on Saturday, Nov. 14.

According to police, unknown individuals forcefully entered the secured store on Lansdowne Street between 2:20 a.m and 2:25 a.m. Police said the individuals caused some damage and reportedly stole an unknown amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build and brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a red and white striped bandana with blue stars, a green and white plaid shirt, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. The suspect was also reportedly wearing a surgical mask, as well as a yellow glove on his left hand and a black glove on his right hand.

The second suspect is also described as having a medium build and wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a grey hooded jacket with a red and white circular emblem on the right sleeve.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police at (705) 876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrimehere.ca or 1-(800)-222-TIPS (8477).

