Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

News

Peterborough infant dies in hospital after sustaining serious injuries

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 10:44 am
Peterborough Police Service
The infant was taken to PRHC on Nov. 22, and then transferred to a Toronto hospital in critical condition. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough, Ont., infant has died as a result of their injuries after being taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition on Sunday.

Read more: Peterborough infant found with serious injuries at home

According to police, officers began to investigate on Nov. 22 when an infant from a Union Street residence was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries. Police said the infant was then transferred to a Toronto hospital and listed in critical condition.

On Friday, police said the infant had “succumbed to their injuries,” and that they continue to investigate the situation.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303 or contact Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

