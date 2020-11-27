Peterborough infant dies in hospital after sustaining serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., infant has died as a result of their injuries after being taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition on Sunday.

According to police, officers began to investigate on Nov. 22 when an infant from a Union Street residence was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries. Police said the infant was then transferred to a Toronto hospital and listed in critical condition.

On Friday, police said the infant had “succumbed to their injuries,” and that they continue to investigate the situation.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303 or contact Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

