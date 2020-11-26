Menu

Crime

Peterborough infant found with serious injuries at home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 12:06 pm
Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough Police Service are investigating after an infant was found with serious injuries. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating after an infant was found with serious injuries.

On Nov. 22, police were called to a Union Street address for reports of an injured infant. The child was transferred to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries.

On Thursday, police said the infant has since been transferred to a Toronto-area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext. 303 or contact Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

