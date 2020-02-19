Menu

Crime

Man accused in Lethbridge sex assault trial enters guilty pleas

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 4:36 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 4:37 pm
Gary Lippa is shown in a photo taken from his Facebook account. Lippa has pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a 13-year old girl.
Gary Lippa is shown in a photo taken from his Facebook account. Lippa has pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a 13-year old girl.

Gary Lippa re-elected to have his trial before a judge alone, just one day after a jury had been selected.

READ MORE: Trial begins for Lethbridge man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The jury wasn’t expected in the courtroom until Wednesday afternoon in order to give the lawyers time to argue the admissibility of some evidence. Instead, Lippa had a change of heart and pleaded guilty to three of his six charges.

Lippa has now pleaded guilty to making/distributing or publishing child pornography, child luring and sexual assault.

ALERT said police were tipped off in September of 2017 that the accused was allegedly involved in sexualized online chats with an underage girl. Police also believe that nude photos were being exchanged.

ALERT also said the man deceptively enticed a girl away from her caregivers and when the two met in person, the girl was sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Lethbridge man charged with abduction, making child porn involving 13-year-old girl

Lippa will be back before the court on Thursday afternoon when an agreed statement of facts is expected to be entered.

Once sentencing is complete for the charges he has pleaded guilty to, the remaining three charges — possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching — will be withdrawn.

A sentencing date is also expected to be set on Thursday.

Lippa also pleaded guilty in provincial court to charges of breaching recognizance which included possessing an electronic device and being in a place children could be present.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultLethbridgeALERTAlberta JusticeChild Luringchild pornography chargesGary LippaLethbridge Sex Assault trial
