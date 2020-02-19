Man accused in Lethbridge sex assault trial enters guilty pleas

Send this page to someone via email

Gary Lippa re-elected to have his trial before a judge alone, just one day after a jury had been selected.

The jury wasn’t expected in the courtroom until Wednesday afternoon in order to give the lawyers time to argue the admissibility of some evidence. Instead, Lippa had a change of heart and pleaded guilty to three of his six charges.

Lippa has now pleaded guilty to making/distributing or publishing child pornography, child luring and sexual assault.

ALERT said police were tipped off in September of 2017 that the accused was allegedly involved in sexualized online chats with an underage girl. Police also believe that nude photos were being exchanged.

ALERT also said the man deceptively enticed a girl away from her caregivers and when the two met in person, the girl was sexually assaulted.

Lippa will be back before the court on Thursday afternoon when an agreed statement of facts is expected to be entered.

Once sentencing is complete for the charges he has pleaded guilty to, the remaining three charges — possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching — will be withdrawn.

A sentencing date is also expected to be set on Thursday.

Lippa also pleaded guilty in provincial court to charges of breaching recognizance which included possessing an electronic device and being in a place children could be present.