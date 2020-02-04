Dangerous offender hearing continues in Lethbridge for repeat sex offender Trevor Pritchard

Send this page to someone via email

A hearing continued to determine if 35-year-old Trevor Pritchard should be designated as a dangerous offender after being convicted five times for sex-related crimes against young girls.

A parole officer provided testimony on Tuesday.

As the officer detailed conflicts and behavioral challenges with Pritchard during his time in the Bowden Penitentiary in late 2010, Pritchard aggressively shook his head in disagreement and mouthed things to his father, who was seated in the gallery.

The institutional parole officer outline how Pritchard was doing poorly in his high-intensity sex offender program and was eventually permanently removed from the program due to his poor performance and attitude.

Court heard he wasn’t doing his required homework for the program because he was distracted due to playing video games.

He was referred to a program for inmates with mental health issues but his referral was denied, citing his issue was a poor attitude and lack of motivation, not cognitive deficits.

Court also heard from reports written by the parole officer that Pritchard was prescribed medication to help with depression and anxiety, but refused. Court heard he declined all supports offered to him.

A social worker from the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatric facility also testified.

In one of her reports, she noted Pritchard was frustrated with the court system, felt the police were trying to trick him and that he was continuously trying to put the blame on others.

She also noted she spoke with his father, who shared the same views as his son.

The hearing is set to run until Friday, then resume again in March for another 10 days.