Trevor Pritchard sentenced in sexual assault case involving 15-year-old girl

Two years after a 15-year-old girl came forward to RCMP alleging sexual assault, the man responsible has been sentenced.

Trevor Pritchard was handed a six half year global sentence for child luring and sexual assault. .

Pritchard was arrested in January 2017. He pleaded guilty in April 2018 to both counts.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard he met the teen on Facebook.

She met him in person after several Facebook conversations, thinking he was taking her to a job interview. Instead, he took her to his house and forced her to participate in sexual acts. He then drove her home and told her he would kill her if she told anyone. She confided in her mother and they told police.

After his plea was entered, the crown indicated a dangerous offender status would be sought, which can mean an indeterminate prison sentence, prompting Pritchard to apply to withdraw his guilty plea.

On Wednesday, Pritchard told the court he was abandoning his application and sentencing moved forward.

The crown told the court a seven-year sentence would be appropriate. The defence, meanwhile, wanted a range of five to seven years.

Justice Rodney Jerke ultimately handed down a global sentence of six and a half years for both offences, with 37.5 months of pretrial custody credited — leaving Pritchard with just shy of three and a half years on his sentence.

Pritchard went to trial on another set of sexual assault charges involving two more underage girls, with those charges stemming from the original investigation into the assault of the 15-year-old girl.

He was found guilty on all counts last month, and on Wednesday court heard the crown is moving forward with their application to seek a dangerous offender status.

An application was granted to send Pritchard for a 60-day assessment that will determine if he meets the criteria for either a dangerous offender or a long-term offender status.

An update on that assessment is slated for June 10.