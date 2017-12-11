Third lawyer withdraws in Trevor Pritchard sex assault case

A third lawyer has now withdrawn as counsel for Trevor Pritchard.

The 32-year-old man is facing several sex-related charges, involving four minors.

A bail hearing was expected to continue Monday, but instead his lawyer, Mansoor Khan, removed himself from the case.

He told the judge the crown plans to file a dangerous offender designation if Pritchard is convicted, and he felt he doesn’t have enough experience to proceed in the matters.

It is expected lawyer Tonii Roulston will take him on as a client.

Two separate trial dates have already been set – the first from April 9 – 13, 2018 and the second from Nov. 13-30 2018.

He was originally arrested by Coaldale RCMP in January, with additional charges being laid in May.

Pritchard is charged with sexual assault, uttering threats, child luring and possession of child pornography.

Despite counsel being withdrawn, the crown does not want the previously set trial dates to be changed. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 15.