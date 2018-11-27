Crime
Trevor Pritchard testifies in his own defence at sexual assault trial

A police officer arrives at the provincial court building in Lethbridge, Alta., on September 23, 2015. A southern Alberta man accused of sexually abusing teen girls says he will take the stand in his own defence. Trevor Pritchard of Coaldale faces charges of sexual assault, child luring and possession of child pornography.

A 35-year-old convicted sex offender took the stand in his own defence on Tuesday at his Lethbridge trial for charges of sexual assault, luring and child pornography.

Trevor Pritchard was arrested in January 2017, after a 15-year-old girl came forward to police alleging that he sexually assaulted her. Additional charges were laid after police said more alleged victims came forward, accusing Pritchard of a number of sex-related offences.

While on the stand Tuesday, the defence established that photos obtained by police of a house in Coaldale was where Pritchard lived.

Pritchard was also shown pictures of seized cellphones and other electronic devices which he agreed belonged to him.

But when cross-examined by the Crown, he denied owning one of the devices when it was shown in a photograph without a cellphone case.

The Crown also pulled forensic records of photos of the alleged victims found on the seized electronic devices, and messages Pritchard had allegedly sent to the victims on Facebook.

Pritchard denied all accounts of messaging, having pictures and meeting with the alleged victims.

The Crown expects to wrap up its cross-examination of Pritchard on Wednesday before beginning its closing arguments.

