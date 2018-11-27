Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement of teen

A 40-year-old Peterborough man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager and forcibly confining her in a vehicle.

Police say on Nov. 11 around 3:20 a.m., a teen was outside a George Street North restaurant when an unknown man in a dark-coloured vehicle offered her a ride.

“During the incident, the victim was sexually assaulted and prevented from leaving the vehicle,” police stated Tuesday.

Police say the man then drove the girl back to George Street North. The incident was later reported to police.

On Monday, officers located a suspect in the area of Brock and George streets where he was placed under arrest and charged.

Mostafa Alkhalil, 40, of McDonnel Street, is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Police provided a description of the accused: Middle Eastern descent, short build with short dark hair and dark, unshaven facial hair. He had heavy accent and was driving a dark coloured vehicle.

Anyone wishing to report further information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122.