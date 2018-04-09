Trevor Pritchard pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 15 year-old girl

A trial for a Coaldale man did not proceed Monday, instead the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Trevor Pritchard, a registered sex offender, was first charged by RCMP in January 2017 after a young girl in Coaldale came forward claiming she’d been assaulted.

More charges were laid after additional alleged victims were identified.Those charges are set for trial in November.

In addition to pleading guilty to sexual assault, Pritchard also pleaded guilty to child luring involving the15-year-old girl.

The crown prosecutor told the court she will consider asking for dangerous offender status.

“There are maybe seven to 10 a year in Alberta, they are not frequent,” special prosecutor Donna Spaner said.

“They are an exception to criminal offenses in Canada,” she added. “In Canada, you sentence people with the hope of rehabilitation and reintegration. [With] the dangerous-offender and LTO [Long Term Offender] regime, the sole purpose is to ensure there’s an ability to protect the community from the offender’s behaviour.”

In order for that application to be made, a forensic assessment needs to be done, which has to be ordered by a judge.

The judge will hear arguments in regards to the assessment on April 18 in Lethbridge court.