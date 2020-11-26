Lethbridge man moves forward to sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man who pleaded guilty to child sex charges earlier this year then had a change of heart, has decided to keep the guilty plea and proceed to sentencing.

Gary Lippa was charged in February of 2018 after police said he made deceptive arrangements to meet a teen girl, enticed her away from her caregivers, and then had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old.

Lippa pleaded guilty in February of 2019 to making, distributing or publishing child pornography, child luring and sexual assault. He then made an application to the court just a few months later to revoke those guilty pleas.

On Thursday, he told the court he wanted to abandon that application and move forward with sentencing on the three charges to which he pleaded guilty.

An Agreed Statement of Facts already presented in court detailed how the mother of the 13-year-old girl contacted police in September of 2017 alleging Lippa was involved in sexualized online chats with her daughter.

The girl was staying with caregivers in Lethbridge, when court heard Lippa deceptively enticed her to meet in person, sexually assaulted her and then had sexual intercourse with her.

Lippa is currently in custody for breaching release conditions.

A sentencing hearing for his three guilty pleas will be set on Dec. 14.

