Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man moves forward to sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 7:07 pm
37-year old Lethbridge man Gary Lippa is shown in a photo taken from his Facebook account.
37-year old Lethbridge man Gary Lippa is shown in a photo taken from his Facebook account. Facebook

A Lethbridge man who pleaded guilty to child sex charges earlier this year then had a change of heart, has decided to keep the guilty plea and proceed to sentencing.

Gary Lippa was charged in February of 2018 after police said he made deceptive arrangements to meet a teen girl,  enticed her away from her caregivers, and then had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old.

Read more: Man accused in Lethbridge sex assault trial enters guilty pleas

Lippa pleaded guilty in February of 2019 to making, distributing or publishing child pornography, child luring and sexual assault. He then made an application to the court just a few months later to revoke those guilty pleas.

On Thursday, he told the court he wanted to abandon that application and move forward with sentencing on the three charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lethbridge man charged with abduction, making child porn involving 13-year-old girl

An Agreed Statement of Facts already presented in court detailed how the mother of the 13-year-old girl contacted police in September of 2017 alleging Lippa was involved in sexualized online chats with her daughter.

The girl was staying with caregivers in Lethbridge, when court heard Lippa deceptively enticed her to meet in person, sexually assaulted her and then had sexual intercourse with her.

Lippa is currently in custody for breaching release conditions.

A sentencing hearing for his three guilty pleas will be set on Dec. 14.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeChild Pornographysex assaultChild LuringLethbridge CourtChild sexual assaultGary LippaLethbridge child sexual assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers