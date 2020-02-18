Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Trial begins for Lethbridge man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 6:42 pm
Lethbridge Court House.
Lethbridge Court House. Global News

Twelve jurors and two alternates have been selected in the trial for 39-year-old Gary Lippa.

The Lethbridge man is facing charges of possession of child pornography, making/distributing or publishing child pornography, child luring, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Related News

ALERT’s Internet Child exploitation unit reported that a man was arrested at his Lethbridge home in February 2018, and a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.

READ MORE: Lethbridge man charged with abduction, making child porn involving 13-year-old girl

ALERT said police were tipped off in September of 2017 that the accused was allegedly involved in sexualized online chats with an underage girl. Police also believe that nude photos were being exchanged.

ALERT also said the man deceptively enticed a girl away from her caregivers and when the two met in person, the girl was sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

Originally Lippa was planning to represent himself during the trial, but has now secured a lawyer and will be represented by Wade Hlady.

Lippa’s bail was recently revoked after he was handed additional charges for breaching his release conditions and theft.

He will remain in custody while the trial is underway.

The judge and jury trial is slated to run for about nine days with the Crown planning to call 12 witnesses. It’s not known if the defence will call any.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ALERTAlberta JusticeChild LuringInternet Child ExploitationAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamSex assault trialchild pornography trialGary LippaGary Lippa LethbridgeLethbridge Sex Assault trial
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.