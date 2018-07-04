Trial of former Lethbridge teacher charged with child porn hears sentencing submissions

Sentencing submissions were heard Wednesday afternoon in the case of a former Lethbridge teacher who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences. Dwayne Schnell, who taught at Ecole La Verendrye, pleaded guilty last year.

Police found more than 150 photos of students and dozens of photos of another youth on his electronic devices.

The Crown is seeking a sentence of five years in prison, citing a psychiatric report that found Schnell didn’t suffer from any mental health issues that would have led to his behaviour. The defence is countering with a two-year term.

Schnell read a prepared statement in court, telling the judge he had “no excuse or justification for his actions” and “feels horrible for what the children have had to endure.”

He also told the judge: “I accept the sentence your honour sees fit to impose and pay a debt back to society.”

In submissions, prosecutor Carolyn Ayre stated that she could identify eight different students depicted in the photos Schnell took at the school.

Ayre also said she kept a number of factors in mind while delivering her submission. Some of those included a guilty plea, remorse, and no previous record.

She later went on to say Schnell was “the author of his own demise.”

Defence lawyer Greg White told court during his submissions: “Mr. Schnell has shown that he is interested in getting treatment.”

The judge is expected to hand down the sentence on July 10.