Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case at school in Kings County

Nova Scotia is reported one additional case of COVID-19 on Sunday, connected to the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, Kings. Co., in Western Zone.

According to the province, the school has been closed since the first case was announced on Nov. 24.

“The public health investigation in the coming days will determine whether this case was a close contact of the first confirmed case,” said the province in a press release.

Given the school has been closed, public health said “this case is not believed to have been in school while infectious.”

In the meantime. Northeast Kings Education Centre will remain closed for the week and students will be supported to learn at home.

“As with any positive case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days,” the province said.