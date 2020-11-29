10 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and said 125 active cases remain in the province.

According to public health, all new cases are in Central Zone.

“By following the new restrictions in the greater Halifax area, we are working together to contain the spread of the virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “And wherever you live in the province, we all have a role to play, by limiting non-essential travel and following all the protocols — limit social contacts, practise social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands. This is how we will flatten the curve.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,254 tests the day before, said the province.

The province also noted there were 540 tests administered at the rapid-testing popup site in Dartmouth on Saturday and one positive result.

“The individual was directed to self-isolate and has been referred for a standard test,” health officials said in a statement.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has had 44,909 negative test results, 200 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Public health said 75 cases are now resolved, and no one is currently in hospital.

“No matter where you live in Nova Scotia, it is important to follow all public health measures,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “While the majority of the cases are in the Central Zone, COVID-19 can easily find its way into other parts of the province. We must all remain vigilant and continue working to limit spread within, and beyond, Halifax.”

