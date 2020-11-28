Nova Scotia reports 14 new coronavirus cases, sets new record for daily tests

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 14 new coronavirus cases on Saturday while also breaking a record for the number of tests completed in a single day.

The 14 new cases are located in three of Nova Scotia’s health zones.

The majority, 12, is located in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality and Hants County.

One is located in the western zone and one is located in the northern zone.

There are now 125 active cases in the province.

“I want to remind all Nova Scotians that we are asking you to avoid non-essential travel in and out of western and central HRM and parts of Hants County,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“If you are doing some shopping this weekend, it’s best to stay close to home and buy local. You’ll be supporting the business people in your community and doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The province also set a new record for the number of tests it has completed in a single day with 3,644.

Health officials say 670 of those tests were administered at the pop-up rapid-testing site in Dartmouth on Friday.

Tests at that site detected three positive cases, all of which were directed to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test.

Health officials have now processed 140,105 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

“A few days ago, we introduced new restrictions in Halifax and Hants County. I know it’s not easy, but it will allow us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“The retail sector and restaurant and bar owners have all stepped up and adapted to ensure they continue to follow all public health measures. Now it is up to Nova Scotians to ensure they are doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.” Tweet This

The province has recorded 1,280 confirmed cases, 1,090 of which have recovered.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

No one is in hospital at this time.