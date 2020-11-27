Menu

Crime

Police search for suspect in Strathcona County armed robbery

By Slav Kornik Global News
RCMP search for suspect in Sherwood Park 7-Eleven robbery, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
RCMP search for suspect in Sherwood Park 7-Eleven robbery, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Strathcona County RCMP, Credit

RCMP are searching for a suspect after a store clerk reported being assaulted during an armed robbery early Friday morning in Strathcona County.

Police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Sioux Road at around 12:15 a.m. in Sherwood Park.

READ MORE: Machete-wielding phone thief arrested in Sherwood Park

The suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money, RCMP said.

Police said the store clerk was assaulted by the perpetrator who then fled on foot with cash and cigarettes. The clerk sustained minor injuries.

RCMP said a police service dog was deployed, but the suspect was not found.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Strathcona County after robberies, police pursuits

The suspect is described as a five-foot-five male with a thin build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a black sweater with blue sleeves, a blue mask, black pants with white stripes, sunglasses and teal-coloured shoes.

