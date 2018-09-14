Man arrested in Strathcona County after robberies, police pursuits

A 27-year-old man is in police custody after armed robberies in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County RCMP said early Friday morning a man stole a vehicle while armed with a weapon.

RCMP officers tried to stop the suspected stolen vehicle in Sherwood Park, but the driver fled from police, who then lost contact with the vehicle, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Strathcona County gas station robbed at gunpoint

Police said the car drove behind a series of businesses where another person was robbed. An RCMP officer spotted a suspect and a second pursuit started.

The vehicle eventually lost control hitting several trees, police said. A police service dog helped apprehend the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The 27-year-old man was uninjured but was taken to hospital for an assessment, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Thieves wrap chain around ATM in attempt to steal machine in Strathcona County

Two police officers were also treated for minor injuries after their police vehicle collided with a tree during the pursuit.

Charges against the suspect are pending.