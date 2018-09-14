Man arrested in Strathcona County after robberies, police pursuits

A 27-year-old man is in police custody after armed robberies in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.
Strathcona County RCMP said early Friday morning a man stole a vehicle while armed with a weapon.
RCMP officers tried to stop the suspected stolen vehicle in Sherwood Park, but the driver fled from police, who then lost contact with the vehicle, RCMP said.
Police said the car drove behind a series of businesses where another person was robbed. An RCMP officer spotted a suspect and a second pursuit started.
The vehicle eventually lost control hitting several trees, police said. A police service dog helped apprehend the suspect, who was then taken into custody.
The 27-year-old man was uninjured but was taken to hospital for an assessment, RCMP said.
Two police officers were also treated for minor injuries after their police vehicle collided with a tree during the pursuit.
Charges against the suspect are pending.
