July 12, 2018 5:50 pm
Updated: July 12, 2018 7:03 pm

Strathcona County RCMP member charged after weapon pointed at civilian employee: police

A Strathcona County RCMP member is facing charges after an investigation into the improper handling of a weapon.

A member of the Strathcona County RCMP is facing charges after an investigation involving the improper handling of a Conducted Energy Weapon, sometimes referred to as a Taser.

In a release issued on Thursday, RCMP said a police officer pointed the weapon at the head of a municipal employee at the detachment. During the investigation, police learned a similar incident allegedly happened a few years earlier as well, on Dec. 9, 2015.

No one was injured during either incident.

Const. Steve Burgess is facing one count of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 15 at the provincial courthouse in Sherwood Park.

Police said Burgess had been suspended with pay since Dec. 21, 2017, pending the outcome of both a criminal and code of conduct investigation.

