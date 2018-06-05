Elderly man killed in Strathcona County crash identified

A 91-year-old man has been identified as the second of two drivers killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Edmonton last week.

Ken Smith of Ardrossan died after the SUV he was driving collided with another vehicle on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 11:45 a.m., on Highway 16 near Range Road 224, in Strathcona County.

Police said a vehicle was heading west on Highway 16 when it collided with an SUV heading north on Range Road 224.

Smith’s obituary said he will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and protecting the environment.

Last week, Tristan Tice-Kidston was identified as the other driver killed in the crash. The 17-year-old attended Ardrossan Junior Senior High School.

Three other people in the vehicle Tice-Kidston was driving were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A gofundme page was started by a family friend to support Tice-Kidston’s family. The teen was the eldest of three children. The gofundme page said “the family will be looking into professional support and will also seek help for their two younger children.”

“Our hearts are broken for this family and want to do anything we can to offer support and love at this incredibly difficult time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. RCMP said charges were not likely.