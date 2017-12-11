Thieves wrap chain around ATM in attempt to steal machine in Strathcona County
RCMP are searching for three people who forced their way into the Esso on Highway 16 in Ardrossan.
Police were called for reports of a break and enter at around 4:30 a.m. on December 8.
Once inside the building, the suspects wrapped a chain around an ATM machine, RCMP said. The chain was attached to a flat-deck trailer.
The suspects then attempted to drive away with the machine attached.
Several attempts were made but were unsuccessful when the chain broke.
A white Chevrolet Silverado used in the robbery attempt was located south of Highway 16 on Range Road 223.
Police determined it was stolen from the Fort Saskatchewan area earlier that day.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741 or submit a tip anonymously at www.tipsubmit.com
