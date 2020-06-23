Strathcona County RCMP charge Edmonton man with child luring

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with child luring and transmitting explicit material following an investigation by Strathcona County RCMP.

In a media release Tuesday, RCMP said they launched an investigation in November after a female youth came forward to police about “inappropriate messages and explicit images being sent to her by her former taekwondo instructor.”

Further details about the investigation were not released by police.

Michael Chung was arrested on April 14. Following a bail hearing, Chung was released with “strict conditions,” according to police.

Chung is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on June 24.

