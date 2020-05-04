RCMP investigation underway in Strathcona County

Send this page to someone via email

A property in Strathcona County was taped off by police Monday as an RCMP investigation was underway.

In a media release shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, RCMP said they were responding to an “unfolding event” near Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222.

RCMP asked people to stay away from the area and traffic was rerouted. However, police said there was no risk to the public.

Just after 11:30 a.m., RCMP said the situation was over and all the roads were reopened.

RCMP remained on scene Monday afternoon, with a property cordoned off by police tape. Both marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles remained at the property.

No further details about the investigation have been released by the RCMP.

RCMP investigate at a property in the area of Township Road 520 between Range Road 221 and Range Road 222 in Strathcona County, Alta. Monday, May 4, 2020. Global News

More to come…