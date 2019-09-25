Machete-wielding phone thief arrested in Sherwood Park: RCMP
A man was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing someone’s phone and wielding a machete in Sherwood Park.
Strathcona County RCMP said the robbery happened outside the Sherwood Park Mall around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
A suspect approached a man walking outside the mall and asked to use his phone, but then reportedly refused to return it.
A confrontation occurred and police said the suspect took a machete out of his backpack. The victim immediately ran into the nearest store and called police, RCMP said.
A short time later, Mounties found the suspect and the phone was recovered.
No one was injured during the incident, police said.
Nathan Sheldon Flach, 20, was charged with robbery and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.
Flach was released and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Oct. 9.
Sherwood Park is directly east of Edmonton in Strathcona County.
