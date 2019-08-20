Crime
August 20, 2019 3:02 pm

Sherwood Park mall evacuated after bomb threat

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Police are asking residents to avoid the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre in Sherwood Park as they deal with a bomb threat.

A shopping centre on Sherwood Park’s north side was evacuated after reports of a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were asking residents to avoid the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre just before 1 p.m. Traffic was being routed away from the shopping centre, RCMP said in a news release at around 12:45 p.m.

The Strathcona County Community Hospital was still accessible.

Police said more details would be provided when possible.

 

