Sherwood Park mall evacuated after bomb threat
A shopping centre on Sherwood Park’s north side was evacuated after reports of a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were asking residents to avoid the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre just before 1 p.m. Traffic was being routed away from the shopping centre, RCMP said in a news release at around 12:45 p.m.
The Strathcona County Community Hospital was still accessible.
Police said more details would be provided when possible.
