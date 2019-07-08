$500,000 worth of jewelry stolen in ‘well thought out’ robbery: Sherwood Park RCMP

RCMP east of Edmonton are investigating what police call a “well thought out event” that resulted in half a million dollars worth of jewelry being stolen from a local store.

Sometime between the evening of May 20 and the morning of May 21, Gem Gallerie on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park was broken into, RCMP said in a media release Monday morning.

A number of unknown suspects broke in and got away with $500,000 worth of jewelry, police said. Many of the stolen pieces were on consignment by people trying to sell their jewelry, according to police.

“Police believe this was not a crime of opportunity but a well thought out event,” RCMP said in a media release.

Const. Chantelle Kelly with RCMP media relations said the jewelry was locked up and it would have taken the suspects some time to access the jewelry, adding it doesn’t appear to be a “smash and grab” type robbery.

Store owner Jacqueline St-Amand said it’s a devastating loss for the shop and its clients.

“I am saddened most for our clients,” St-Amand said. “It is their loss that hurts the most, each of their pieces has a life story and memories behind them that cannot be replaced.”

RCMP continue to investigate and have provided photos of some of the pieces that were taken in the break and enter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.