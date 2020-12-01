Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Brooke Clapson and the violence that followed her

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Brooke Clapson.
Brooke Clapson. Obtained from Brooke Clapson's family
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of Brooke Clapson and the violence that followed her.

As a child, Brooke was a ray of sunshine in her mother’s life.

But there was a dark shadow of domestic abuse that loomed over their home that left scars on the young girl that she could never erase.

As a teen, the expression “you live what you learn” played out in her life after she started dating Jerime Mallette.

Mallette was two years older than Brooke.

She fell victim to the same abuse she witnessed as a child.

Every time she was close to leaving the relationship, her boyfriend promised he would change. If only she would give him another chance, things would be different.

Jerime Mallette
Jerime Mallette. Obtained by Global News

Three years into the on-again-off-again relationship, Brooke finally decided that it was time for a change.

She made a plan with one of her girlfriends to go to Europe. It was to be an adventure of a lifetime.

Brooke moved away, got a new job and saved up for the trip overseas.

That’s when the violence she escaped tragically caught up to her.

Hear details of the story that continue to haunt her family, police and the prosecutor on this episode of the Global News podcast.

 

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

