Guelph adds 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 49

Guelph reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 567.

Active cases in the city have fallen by five from the previous day to 49 and no one is being treated in a hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 13 were spread by close contact, another 20 through community transmission, five are outbreak-related and 11 are still being investigated.

The city has now seen 507 people recover from the disease, which is seven more than the previous day’s count.

The death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June.

In two weeks, Guelph has added 84 confirmed cases and 74 people have recovered.

Two active COVID-19 outbreaks continue, but two more cases have been confirmed at Stone Lodge Retirement Home — another staff member and one resident — bringing its case count to three.

An outbreak in the Mapleton long-term care unit of the Village of Riverside Glen has ended, but one continues in the Eramosa unit.

Guelph has three confirmed cases in three schools.

There are four cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low in all of them.

Ontario reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which is a new provincial record since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,595 as 20 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 541 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 151 patients in intensive care units and 101 patients in ICUs on ventilators.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

