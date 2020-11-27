Menu

Crime

1 person found dead in south Red Deer home: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 10:18 am
.
. Global News

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a death in the city’s south side.

RCMP said officers went to a home on Stewart Street, in the Sunnybrook neighbourhood, Wednesday at around 5 p.m., where the body of an adult was found.

READ MORE: Man arrested after doctor killed in attack at Red Deer clinic​

The major crimes unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Police have not released any further details about the death, only saying they “have no further public safety concerns.”

READ MORE: RCMP major crimes unit investigates death of Red Deer man

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

