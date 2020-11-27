1 person found dead in south Red Deer home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a death in the city’s south side.

RCMP said officers went to a home on Stewart Street, in the Sunnybrook neighbourhood, Wednesday at around 5 p.m., where the body of an adult was found.

The major crimes unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Police have not released any further details about the death, only saying they “have no further public safety concerns.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

