Crime

Tensions flare outside Red Deer court after anti-racism advocate’s appearance

By Jill Croteau Global News
Click to play video 'Tensions flare outside Red Deer court after anti-racism advocate’s appearance' Tensions flare outside Red Deer court after anti-racism advocate’s appearance
WATCH: An outspoken anti-racism activist charged with assault made her first court appearance in Red Deer Tuesday. The developments inside court were nowhere near as tense as what unravelled outside the courthouse. Jill Croteau was there.

A small but dominant group, who chanted “self-defense is not a crime,” came out to support Taylor McNallie, the outspoken anti-racism activist who was charged with assault in connection with a rally in Red Deer in September.

McNallie’s first court appearance was scheduled in Red Deer Tuesday and her supporters showed up with signs that read: “I stand with Taylor.”

Read more: RCMP charge anti-racism organizer with assault in connection with Red Deer protest

Rally outside Red Deer courthouse.
Rally outside Red Deer courthouse. Jill Croteau/Global News

Kisha Daniels, co-founder of Black and Indigenous Alliance Alberta, said McNallie is a respected advocate deserving of their support.

“Anybody else in that situation who had been harassed relentlessly for five months to the point she has to have security at home, to be charged with self-defense is unconscionable and is a very poor decision by the RCMP,” Daniels said.

Tweet This

Callum Daniels also with the Black and Indigenous Alliance Alberta.

“The police on September 20th were there to arrest our folks first,” Daniels said. “The other side came in attacking us and the police tried to arrest one of our peaceful protesters right off the bat then they charge Taylor?”

At the time the charges were laid RCMP said they wouldn’t comment because the matter is before the courts.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigating after Red Deer anti-racism rally gets violent

Click to play video 'RCMP investigating after violent clash at Red Deer anti-racism protest' RCMP investigating after violent clash at Red Deer anti-racism protest
RCMP investigating after violent clash at Red Deer anti-racism protest – Sep 22, 2020

Previously, Red Deer RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said that an initial investigation was opened following a confrontation between both groups on Sept. 20, but a larger investigation was opened once videos surfaced online.

“There was an initial investigation for one particular event — not what we saw on the video,” he said at the time. “As soon as we became aware of the video and learned there was more to it prior to our arrival, we opened up a larger investigation.”

In October, Trevor Lyle Roy, 42, of Penhold, Alta., was also charged with assault in connection with an incident at the demonstration. Roy is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17, 2020.

Global News’ interview with rally organizers Tuesday morning was interrupted multiple times by a handful of people who showed up to court to counter McNallie’s supporters. RCMP were there to diffuse the tension. The two sides argued back and forth but it didn’t escalate beyond words.

Taylor Mcnallie wasn’t there in person and the case was adjourned until December 1, 2020. She issued a statement through her lawyer.

“Ms. McNallie appreciates the support she has received and continues to receive. She looks forward to resolving these matters appropriately before the courts. Ms. McNallie will continue to confront the entrenched racism and related systemic issues faced by  BIPOC Canadians.”

Click to play video 'Anti-racism group angered by Premier Kenney’s response to Red Deer violence' Anti-racism group angered by Premier Kenney’s response to Red Deer violence
Anti-racism group angered by Premier Kenney’s response to Red Deer violence – Sep 23, 2020
  • With files from Phil Heidenreich
RCMPRacismBlack Lives MatterRed DeerBLMAnti-racismTaylor McNallieblm red deerred deer rally violencered deer violence
