Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Crime

Man charged with assault in connection with Red Deer rally in September: RCMP

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 7:15 pm
Red Deer RCMP address the media on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 regarding violence from counter-protesters at a recent anti-racism rally.
Red Deer RCMP address the media on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 regarding violence from counter-protesters at a recent anti-racism rally. Adam MacVicar / Global News

One man has been charged with assault in connection with what started as a peaceful protest in September in Red Deer. Another person is expected to be charged soon.

Members of an anti-racist group were setting up for a rally in a downtown Red Deer park Sept. 20, 2020, when counter-protesters arrived and a number of violent altercations were caught on video, many of which were shared on social media.

Alberta RCMP investigating after Red Deer anti-racism rally gets violent

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they have analyzed “dozens” of video sources of “three separate criminal incidents that took place at the demonstration on Sept. 20, 2020.”

In a press conference Sept. 22, 2020, RCMP requested witnesses come forward with information and/or any video tied to the clash between groups.

Police also announced at the conference Sept. 22 they would be opening an investigation by the Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Section. (GIS)

In their news release Oct. 7, 2020, RCMP said the GIS investigation has determined there were three main altercations Sept. 20, the first of which “occurred prior to police arrival at the demonstration.”

Video of Red Deer protest clash goes viral

Trevor Lyle Roy, 42, of Penhold, Alta. has been charged with assault in relation to that first incident. Roy will appear in court Nov. 17, 2020.

According to the RCMP the second incident from that day was brought to their attention via social media Sept. 21, 2020. A second person will be charged with assault with a weapon tied to this second altercation. More details will be shared once charges have been laid.

The third incident is still being investigated by the Red Deer RCMP GIS, plus they “continue to review video evidence in an effort to uncover any other criminal incidents that may have taken place at the Sept. 20, 2020, event.”

