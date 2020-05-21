Menu

Crime

RCMP major crimes unit investigates death of Red Deer man

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:57 am
Updated May 21, 2020 11:58 am
Christopher Deschambeault, 30, is described as five-foot-five-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Christopher Deschambeault, 30, is described as five-foot-five-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP handout

Alberta RCMP say the investigation of a 30-year-old man who went missing from Red Deer last year has shifted gears, as he is now believed to be dead.

RCMP launched an investigation into the disappearance of Christopher Deschambeault in November 2019, issuing a plea to the public to contact them if they knew where he was, saying they wished to “verify his well-being.”

On Thursday, RCMP said that although his body had not been found, information uncovered through their investigation has led them to believe Deschambeault is dead.

Anyone with information on Deschambeault’s disappearance is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

