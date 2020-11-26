Kingston health unit warning of COVID-19 exposure on Megabus to, from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston-area public health unit says those who took a Megabus to and from Toronto earlier in November may have been exposed to COVID-19.

KFL&A Public health says they have been having trouble contacting some passengers who may have been exposed to a positive case during two trips between Kingston and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Nov. 14 and 17.

According to the health unit, those who took the 12:30 p.m. trip to the Toronto from Kingston on Nov. 14, and those who took the bus at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 from the airport to Kingston might have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who may have been on either of those buses to watch for symptoms, and to get tested as soon as any arise.

