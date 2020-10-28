Public health warns of ‘low risk exposure’ to COVID-19 on Kingston Transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is warning of a possible exposure to COVID-19 on a Kingston Transit bus.

According to the health unit, a frequent rider of a Kingston city bus has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health unit say contact tracers are not able to trace every person who might have shared a bus with this person, and is therefore notifying the public of the possible exposure.

The person took the following trips on Kingston Transit bus route 1 over the following days:

Oct. 20: a northbound trip from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a southbound trip from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 21: a northbound trip from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a southbound trip from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: a northbound trip from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a southbound trip from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m

Oct. 23: a northbound trip from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and a southbound trip from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m

Despite the possible risk of exposure, the health unit says the person wore a face covering while they were on the bus, and also said, since face coverings are mandatory while taking public transit, it’s most likely other passengers did as well. KFL&A Public Health says the risk of exposure is low.

Nevertheless, the health unit is asking anyone who took the route 1 on the above-mentioned dates to monitor themselves for new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 until Nov. 6, and to be tested if they appear.