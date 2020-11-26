Menu

Crime

Car found upside down in Kitchener after fleeing sobriety check: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 4:21 pm
Waterloo Regional Police found a car flipped over on Wednesday night.
Waterloo Regional Police found a car flipped over on Wednesday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a car flipped over after it attempted to avoid a sobriety check in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

They say officers attempted to pull a blue Hyundai Elantra over on Victoria Street shortly before 10 p.m.

The car did not stop and took off at a high speed, according to police.

They say the car was found flipped over a short time later, near Victoria Street North and Edna Street.

Officers searched the car and allegedly found 9mm ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

