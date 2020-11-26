Car found upside down in Kitchener after fleeing sobriety check: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a car flipped over after it attempted to avoid a sobriety check in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

They say officers attempted to pull a blue Hyundai Elantra over on Victoria Street shortly before 10 p.m.

Read more: Police work to identify victim of fatal crash in Wellesley

The car did not stop and took off at a high speed, according to police.

They say the car was found flipped over a short time later, near Victoria Street North and Edna Street.

Officers searched the car and allegedly found 9mm ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.