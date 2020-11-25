Menu

Crime

Police arrest 3rd arrest in connection to Kitchener shooting, still looking for mystery man in photos

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 12:43 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a third arrest in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener but they are still looking to speak with the man in the previously released photos.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man. He is facing faces firearms-related charges.

He is the third man to be charged in connection to the incident after a similar arrest was also announced on Monday with another 31-year-old Kitchener man facing firearms-related charges.

Police announced an initial arrest in connection with the shooting last week when a 23-year-old Kitchener man was taken into custody on Holborn Drive.

He is facing several charges in connection with the incident, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The shooting was reported on Westwood Drive on Nov. 12 at around 5:30 a.m.

At the time, police said they believed the shooting to be targeted between individuals who know each other.

In the following days, police released photos of a man they were looking to speak with in connection to the shooting but he is still being sought.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video from the area at the time of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

