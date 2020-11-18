Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Kitchener shooting, search for others involved continues: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 10:03 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made arrest in connection with a recent shooting in Kitchener but the investigation may not be done just yet.

Police say a 23-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on Holborn Drive in Kitchener on Monday.

Read more: Police release images of suspect in ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting

He is facing several charges in connection with the incident, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Earlier in the day, police released several photos of a man they were looking to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police say they are still looking to speak with the man.

On Nov. 12, police were called to Westwood Drive at around 5:25 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Trending Stories

Officers later found evidence that confirmed there had been a shooting.

Read more: Reported shooting in Kitchener under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police

Police believe the incident was a “targeted” shooting between people who knew each other.

They are still expecting to make further arrests in connection with the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video from the area at the time of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

