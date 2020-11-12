Reported shooting in Kitchener under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener early Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road at around 5:25 a.m.

“We received several reports from people in the area that heard gunshots,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries in connection with the reported shooting.

Read more: Police release photo of men in connection with Kitchener shooting

Police say officers will be conducting an extensive canvass of the area on Thursday as they investigate the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the area to call 519-570-9777.