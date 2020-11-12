Menu

Crime

Reported shooting in Kitchener under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 10:01 am
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a reported shooting which occurred in Kitchener early Thursday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener early Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road at around 5:25 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate overnight shooting, collision in Kitchener

“We received several reports from people in the area that heard gunshots,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries in connection with the reported shooting.

Read more: Police release photo of men in connection with Kitchener shooting

Police say officers will be conducting an extensive canvass of the area on Thursday as they investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the area to call 519-570-9777.

