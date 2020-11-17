Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of suspect in ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:25 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released several images of a suspect they are looking to speak to in connection with a recent Kitchener shooting.

On Nov. 12, police were called to Westwood Drive at around 5:25 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Read more: Reported shooting in Kitchener under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police

Officers later found evidence that confirmed there had been a shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the incident was a “targeted” shooting between people who knew each other.

Trending Stories

Read more: Thieves steal handgun, ammo out of Kitchener home: Waterloo police

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video from the area at the time of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener shootingWaterloo shootingWestwood Drive Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers