Police release images of suspect in ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting

Waterloo Regional Police have released several images of a suspect they are looking to speak to in connection with a recent Kitchener shooting.
On Nov. 12, police were called to Westwood Drive at around 5:25 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.
Officers later found evidence that confirmed there had been a shooting.
Police believe the incident was a “targeted” shooting between people who knew each other.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video from the area at the time of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
