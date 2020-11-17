Police release images of suspect in ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released several images of a suspect they are looking to speak to in connection with a recent Kitchener shooting.

On Nov. 12, police were called to Westwood Drive at around 5:25 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Read more: Reported shooting in Kitchener under investigation by Waterloo Regional Police

Officers later found evidence that confirmed there had been a shooting.

Continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on Westwood Dr in Kitchener on Nov 12, at 5:25 a.m. Police are looking to identify and speak with the male captured in these images. Call police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime with any info.

More: https://t.co/hSlpwmEySO pic.twitter.com/aEoB3mdECi — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the incident was a “targeted” shooting between people who knew each other.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video from the area at the time of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.