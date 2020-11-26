Police work to identify victim of fatal crash in Wellesley

Waterloo Regional Police are still looking to identify the victim of a fatal crash in Wellesley on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say emergency personnel were called to the area around William Hastings Line and Township Road 14 at around 3 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle collision.
The officer’s investigation revealed that the car left the road before hitting a tree and becoming fully engulfed in flames.
Police say the crash was so severe, that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers believe that speed may have been a contributing factor in the collision although it remains under investigation.
