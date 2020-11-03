SUV smashes into hydro poles before rolling over in Wellesley, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending after an SUV struck two hydro poles and rolled over in the Township of Wellesley on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called out at around 3:20 p.m. to Greenwood Hill Road in northwestern Waterloo Region for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police said the Jeep Cherokee was going northbound when it left the road and struck the hydro poles before it rolled over.

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not known if anyone else was in the SUV.

While police said the investigation is ongoing, they also added that charges are pending against the driver.

Witnesses are being asked to call police at 519-970-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

