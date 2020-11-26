SHA moving Regina COVID-19 testing site entrance from Dewdney to Lewvan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced it is moving its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from Dewdney Avenue to the Lewvan Drive entrance of Evraz Place.

Changes to the site come into effect as of Friday.

SHA says anyone looking to get tested must enter through the 11th Avenue entrance of Evraz Place from Lewvan Drive.

The change will make it easier for SHA, the City of Regina and Evraz staff “to better monitor traffic flow, keep line ups contained to the Evraz site and allow easier notification of estimated wait times and testing capacity,” SHA said Thursday in press release.

For those planning to visit the SHA flu clinic at Evraz complex on Wednesdays and Saturday, SHA asks residents to access the site from the Elphinstone entrance on the east side by Mosaic Stadium.

“This will ensure traffic flows efficiently for both the drive-thru testing site and the clinic,” the release said.

On Thursday, the province announced three more deaths and 299 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 7,362. One hundred and eight of those are in hospital.