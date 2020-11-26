Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

SHA CEO to provide coronavirus update at 3 p.m. amid rise in hospitalizations

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 1:40 pm
Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will be providing a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. which will be livestreamed on the Global Regina and Saskatoon websites.
Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will be providing a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. which will be livestreamed on the Global Regina and Saskatoon websites. File / Global News

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone, joined by other SHA officials, will be providing a COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The specifics behind the update remain unknown, but the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan is putting pressure on the health-care system.

According to the province, coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a new high on Wednesday — 111 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with 92 receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.

Earlier in the month, a group of more than 350 doctors claimed they saw a 517 per cent increase in hospitalizations over a 30-day period.

Intensive care units in Saskatoon are at 130 per cent capacity and diverting patients, the group of doctors said.

The livestream of the update can be seen here.

More to come…

