New record for coronavirus hospitalizations as Saskatchewan adds 112 cases

For the third straight day, Saskatchewan has seen a new high for the number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

Currently, in the province, 48 people are in hospital with COVID-19 — 37 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in intensive care.

Health officials said there were 112 new cases in the daily update on Wednesday, with the overall total for the province growing to 4,326 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 37, while there are 29 in Saskatoon, 13 in the southeast, 11 in south-central, eight in the far northeast, seven in the far northwest, three in central east and one each in the northwest and north-central.

There are currently 1,363 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths. This is the highest number of active cases to date.

Fifty-four more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,934.

There have been 29 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,211 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 193,006 tests have been carried out in the province.

